6.8-magnitude quake strikes off Chile: USGS

SANTIAGO, Chile (AFP) — A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck 70 kilometers (43 miles) off the coast of Chile early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported, but there was no tsunami warning issued and no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The country’s National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security said the tremor was unlikely to cause injuries or damage to services or infrastructure.

USGS said the quake hit 78 kilometers northwest of Vallenar at a depth of 23 kilometers at about 0400 GMT.

