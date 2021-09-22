International, South America

6.5 quake hits off west coast of Nicaragua: USGS

A shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Nicaragua early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake hit 48 miles (78 kilometers) southwest of Jiquilillo, the USGS said, revising down its initial measurement of 6.7 magnitude.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that “based on all available data there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.”

In its preliminary assessment, the USGS said: “There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.”

 

 

