(Eagle News) — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked the Solomon Islands on Monday, Jan. 27, about 105 kilometers west northwest of Kirakira, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was 17.7 kilometres (11 miles) deep and was also some 140 kilometers southeast of the Pacific nation’s capital Honiara, the USGS added.

It occurred at 5:02 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 UTC time, or 1:02 p.m. Monday, Manila time.