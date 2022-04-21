6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental early Thursday, April 21

(Eagle News) — A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental early Thursday, April 21.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 5:57 a.m.
The epicenter was 82 kilometers southeast of Manay.
The depth of focus was 35 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV- Manay, Mati City, Caraga, and San Isidro, Davao Oriental
Intensity III – Banganga, Tarragona, and Cateel, Davao Oriental; Davao City; Panabo, Davao del Norte; Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II -Digos City and Hagonoy, Davao del Sur; General Santos City; Tupi, and Tampakan, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Cagayan de Oro City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II- Davao City; Bislig City; General Santos City
Intensity I – Kidapawan City
Damage to property was not expected but aftershocks were.