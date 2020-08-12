6.0 magnitude quake strikes off Tanzania: USGS

NAIROBI, Kenya (AFP) — A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of the Tanzanian financial centre of Dar es Salaam late Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The offshore quake struck at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (9.6 miles) just after 8 pm (1700 GMT) local time. The epicenter was 66 kilometers southeast of Vikindu, USGS said.

Vikindu is just outside Dar es Salaam.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but the tremor was felt as far away as Nairobi in neighboring Kenya.

Deep quakes tend to cause less shaking than shallower ones, which have far more potential for destruction.

Quakes are rare in East Africa.

© Agence France-Presse