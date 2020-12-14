59 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Fifty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP recovery total rose to 8112.

Nineteen additional cases, however, pushed the total cases to 8578.

Of these, 439 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–are among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination in the country should a vaccine be available.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.