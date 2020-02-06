58-year old OFW in Dubai dies due to still unknown coronavirus strain, says Labor Sec. Bello

(Eagle News) — A 58-year old Filipina household worker in Dubai has died in Dubai due to a still unknown coronavirus strain.

This was confirmed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bellow III after receiving the information from the Labor Attache in Dubai.

Bello said that they were able to confirm the OFW’s cause of death on Feb. 2. She died on Jan. 28.

The OFW’s remains will be cremated,

Bello said that the department will help the OFW’s family members to go to Dubai.

The OFW, who hails from General Santos City, has been working in Dubai for the past 28 years.

“She died in Dubai. An initial report said it is not coronavirus that was February 1 report but on February 2, the report said it was coronavirus na. I met the daughter earlier and they are going there kasi kapag coronavirus i-cremate agad,” he said.

“The sister of the OFW wants to go there and probably bringing home the remains and she is bringing with her the daughter, the only child of the OFW,” he said.

Bello said that for now, authorities are still investigating how the OFW got sick with the virus. He said the Filipina’s employer had no travel history to China.