562,770 Pfizer doses, 1.5M Sinovac doses arrive in PHL; total COVID jab doses now at nearly 30M

(Eagle News) – The Philippines received over half a million Pfizer doses and another 1.5 million Sinovac doses as of Thursday, July 22, bringing to nearly 30 million doses the total COVID-19 vaccines delivered to the country since February.

The 562,770 doses of government-procured Pfizer-BioNTech anti-COVID vaccines arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday night, July 21, via DHL Flight LD457.

This was part of the 40 million Pfizer doses which the national government secured in June, according to National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr., who welcomed the arrival of the jabs.

Of this shipment, 51,480 doses will be allocated each for the cities of Cebu and Davao, while the rest of the supply will be deployed to Metro Manila amid the rising Delta variant cases detected in the country.

The latest Pfizer shipment brings to over 3 million (3,038,670 ) the total Pfizer doses delivered to the country. Among these are the donations from the COVAX facility which arrived separately on May 10 and June 10.

Meanwhile, an additional 1.5 million doses of government-procured CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. arrived at the NAIA Terminal 3 on Thursday morning, July 22, according to the National Task Force against COVID-19

This latest shipment brings to 16 million the total number of Sinovac vaccine doses received by the country, including the 1 million donated by the Chinese government.

These Sinovac doses are part of the 26 million CoronaVac shots secured by the Philippine government for this year. Another 1 million Sinovac doses are expected tomorrow, Friday, July 23.

This latest shipment brings to 29,985,130 the total number of anti-COVID vaccine doses delivered to the country since February.

The government said that with more vaccine doses arriving, the country would be able to vaccinate more people amid the entry of the Delta variant. So far, more than 16 million Filipinos have already been vaccinated, with more than five million getting the full complete doses.

