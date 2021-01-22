51 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Fifty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9244.

Forty-two additional cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 total cases among police personnel to 9757.

Of these, 485 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 28.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

It said uniformed personnel–including policemen–were among the priorities in a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Philippines has secured up to 40 million free doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

The facility helps ensure all countries get access to vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.