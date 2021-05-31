50k add’l SputnikV doses delivered; 3.4-M doses from Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac expected this June

Palace: no serious adverse events reported from those given COVID vaccines so far

(Eagle News) – The Philippines received 50,000 more doses of Sputnik V vaccines on Sunday night, May 30, bringing to 80,000 the total doses of the Russian-made vaccine in the country.

Malacanang said that the new Sputnik vaccine doses would be given to “centers of gravity” or areas with high concentration of COVID-19 cases.

“Ang latest vaccine naman na ito ay idi-deploy sa mga tinatawag na centers of gravity o mga lugar sa buong bansa na nakakaranas ng COVID-19 surge,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Roque said that 3.4 million vaccine doses are coming this June, including some 2.2 million Pfizer doses, and the first delivery of Moderna vaccines set at 200,000 doses.

The following is the schedule of the expected delivery of the vaccines this June

-1 million Sinovac doses are expected on June 6;

– 1.3 million Pfizer doses on June 7;

– 900,000 more Pfizer doses on June 11; and

– 200,000 Moderna doses on June 21

Health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the previous 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines delivered on May 1 and 12 had all been used up, either as first or second doses in selected areas in Metro Manila (National Capital Region).

-No serious adverse events on vaccines reported-

Vergeire said that no adverse events or side effects occurred to those who got the Sputnik V jabs.

“Ito pong naibigay sa atin noon na Sputnik V, these were 30,000 doses, 100% po ay nai-deliver na doon sa mga piling lugar dito sa NCR at lahat po ay nai-administer na for the first and the second doses of these vaccine,” she said.

“Eto pong mga adverse events na tinatawag, wala po tayong naitala na severe or serious at mga namatay dito po sa Sputnik V na bakunang ito.”

The DOH official said that the new batch of Sputnik vaccines would be given to two or three areas which have high COVID-19 cases.

“Ito po ay pinag-uusapan actually according to the national vaccine cluster. Ibibigay po ito uli doon sa mga lugar na nakikitaan natin ng pagtaas at may high burden of disease and highly populous,” she said.

“And kakaunti lang ho kasi itong paparating na Sputnik V, mga 50,000 doses lang po, so siguro po mga dalawa hanggang tatlong lugar muna ang mabibigyan nitong mga bakunang ito.”

Malacanang has stressed that so far no severe adverse effects had been monitored among those already given vaccines. So far, over 8.2 million doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been delivered in the country.

The following is the breakdown so far of total vaccine doses delivered in the country: Sinovac – 5.5 million doses; AstraZeneca – 2,556,000 doses; Sputnik V – 80,000 doses (15,000 as first dose, another 15,000 for its second dose, and 50,000 doses delivered on Sunday); and Pfizer – 193,050.

(Eagle News Service)