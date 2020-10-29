507 more PUJs to start plying Metro Manila roads on Oct. 30

Four more routes opened

(Eagle News)–Over 500–or 507—more traditional jeepneys will start plying Metro Manila starting Oct. 30.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said the additional PUJs will follow four additional routes based on Memorandum Circular No. 2020-064.

According to the memorandum, the following routes will be opened:

1. T266 Parang – Recto

2. T267 Parang – Stop & Shop via Aurora Blvd.

3. T268 Recto – SSS Village via Aurora Blvd., Espana Blvd.

4. T3171 Libertad – Pinagbarilan

The LTFRB said PUVs with an existing certificate of public convenience or application for extension of validity may be allowed to ply the roads.

They should also have a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy.

In lieu of the special permit, each operator will be given a QR code which should be posted on the vehicle.

The LTFRB noted that all passengers and drivers should strictly follow health and safety protocols inside the vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.