50 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Fifty more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the number of police personnel who recovered from the disease rose to 6582.

Forty-four new COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 7185.

Of these, 581 were active.

The death toll remains at 22, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has vowed policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.