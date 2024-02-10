5.9-magnitude quake hits Agusan del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Agusan del Sur on Saturday, Feb. 10.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 11:22 a.m.
The epicenter was two kilometers southwest of Esperanza.
The depth of focus was 27 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, Cotabato
Intensity I – Arakan and Kabacan, Cotabato
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – City of Cagayan de Oro
Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, and Banisilan, Cotabato
Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.