5.9-magnitude quake hits Agusan del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Agusan del Sur on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 11:22 a.m.

The epicenter was two kilometers southwest of Esperanza.

The depth of focus was 27 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, Cotabato

Intensity I – Arakan and Kabacan, Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – City of Cagayan de Oro

Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, and Banisilan, Cotabato

Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.