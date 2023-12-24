5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur early Sunday, Dec. 24

(Eagle News)–A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur early Sunday, Dec. 24.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 12:38 a.m.

Its epicenter was 74 kilometers northeast of Cagwait.

The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity I – Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; San Fernando, Bukidnon; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.