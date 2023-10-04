5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Cagayan

(Eagle News) — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Cagayan on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 11:35 a.m.

The epicenter was 17 kilometers northeast of Dalupiri Island.

The depth of focus was 17 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported intensities

Intensity V – Calayan, Cagayan

Intensity IV – Lacub, Abra; Adams, Bacarra, Bangui, Burgos, Carasi, Dumalneg, City of Laoag, Pagudpud, Pasuquin, San Nicolas, and Sarrat, Ilocos Norte; Peñablanca, Piat, Santo Niño, Solana, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Intensity III – Licuan-Baay, Abra; Balbalan, Lubuagan, and Pasil, Kalinga; City of Batac, Currimao, Marcos, Paoay, and Pinili, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II – Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte; Basco, Batanes; Angadanan, Cabagan, Maconacon, San Mariano, and San Pablo, Isabela

Intensity I – Delfin Albano, Isabela

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – City of Laoag, and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity III – City of Batac, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II – Basco, Batanes

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.