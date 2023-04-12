5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental

(Eagle News) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental on Wednesday, April 12.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 10:02 a.m.

The epicenter was 145 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso.

The depth of focus was 59 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS said the following intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III – Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Intensity II – Malungon and Glan, Sarangani; Malita, Davao Occidental

Intensity I – Malapatan, Sarangani; Polomolok, South Cotabato;

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I – Davao City, DAVAO DEL SUR; Nabunturan, DAVAO DE ORO; Kiamba, Alabel, Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City, Tupi, Koronadal City, Polomolok, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; President Quirino and Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.