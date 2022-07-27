5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Abra

(Eagle News)–A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Abra on Wednesday, July 27.

The earthquake struck at 3:38 p.m., hours after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit the province.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 5.4-magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was four kilometers southwest of Bucay.

The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity IV – Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II – Sinait, Ilocos Sur;Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I – Baguio City, Benguet;Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte;Gonzaga and Penablanca, Cagayan

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.