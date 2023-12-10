5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake that hit at 7:58 a.m. was an aftershock of the 7.2-magnitude quake that hit the province on Dec. 2.

The epicenter of the Sunday earthquake was 77 kilometers east of Hinatuan.

The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity III- City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity II- City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.