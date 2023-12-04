49ers crush Eagles with four touchdown performance by Brock Purdy

By Simon EVANS

MIAMI, Dec 4, 2023 (AFP) – Brock Purdy threw four touchdowns and explosive receiver Deebo Samuel scored three as the San Francisco 49ers humbled the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with an emphatic 42-19 NFL statement victory.

The 49ers, who lost to the Eagles in last year’s NFC Championship game, were devastating on both the ground and in the air as they dominated an Eagles side who had gone into the game with just one defeat.

After a slow start, with the Eagles scoring two field goals in the first quarter, the Niners turned on the style in the second quarter.

Purdy found Brandon Aiyuk with a two-yard touchdown pass and then star running back Christian McCaffrey made it 14-6 with a two-yard rush.

Samuel extended the lead with a powerful 12-yard rush early in the third and after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored with a quarterback sneak, Samuel grabbed a short pass down the middle from Purdy, broke a tackle and sprinted home.

In a chippy encounter, San Francisco had linebacker Fre Greenlaw ejected after a confrontation on the sideline with an Eagles security official who was also ejected.

Hurts had to leave the field early in the fourth for a concussion check but returned to action after being given the all-clear.

The contest was over though when Jauan Jennings caught a Purdy pass, shoved Eli Ricks out of the way and ran in for an 18-yard touchdown.

After a Devonta Smith two-yard touchdown for the Eagles, Samuel completed the rout, collecting a short pass and ripping his way through the Eagles defense for a 48-yard touchdown.

Purdy threw for 314 yards. Samuel put up 138 total yards and McCaffrey 133 as the 49ers moved to 9-3. The Eagles fell to 10-2.

– Hill dominates –

Tyreek Hill dominated again as the Miami Dolphins crushed the Washington Commanders 45-15 with the wide receiver scoring two touchdowns and putting up 157 yards.

The win moves the AFC East-leading Dolphins (9-3) closer to their first division title since 2008 with much of their success built on the understanding between Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The pair got the Dolphins on the board in the first quarter when Tagovailoa found Hill wide left and the former Kansas City star raced away into the end-zone for a 78-yard score.

Hill then showed remarkable speed to lose his coverage and superb agility to collect a deep pass as he completed a 60-yard score in the second quarter to put Miami 24-7 up.

A one yard rush from Raheem Mostert sent Miami in at half-time with a 31-7 lead and they were able to take out several key players in the fourth quarter as they eased to victory.

Tagovailoa completed 18 of 24 passes for 280 yards and the two touchdowns which gave Hill a league-leading 13 so far this season.

Hill said before the season that his goal was to become the first player in NFL history to reach 2,000 receiving yards. With five games of the regular season left he has that record within reach with 1,481 receiving yards at an average of 123.4 yards per game.

The Houston Texans ended the Denver Bronco’s five game winning streak with a 22-17 home win.

Rookie quarterback sensation C.J Stroud found Nico Collins for a three-yard touchdown early in the fourth to open up a 22-10 lead but Bronco’s quarterback Russell Wilson responded with a one yard rushing score.

Denver pushed for a game-winning score in the final moments but on third-and-goal, with 16 seconds on the clock, Wilson’s pass into the end-zone to Luca Krull was intercepted by Jimmie Ward.

Collins had a career-high 191 yards receiving while Stroud threw for 274 yards and a touchdown. Wilson was intercepted three times in the game.

The Detroit Lions have their best record through 12 games since 1962 after moving to 9-3 with a 33-28 win at New Orleans.

Lions receiver Sam LaPorta had a career-best 140 yards on nine receptions as Detroit held on after scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr left injured in the fourth quarter after a penalized hit from Bruce Irvin. Carr was reported to have suffered back, shoulder and head injuries.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was also injured in his team’s 24-10 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. Pickett went out late in the first half with an ankle injury.

The Indianapolis Colts won their fourth straight game, keeping their post-season hopes alive, with a 31-28 overtime win at the Tennessee Titans.