49 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

Forty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19, PNP data showed as of Friday night./PNP/

With the additional recoveries, the Philippine National Police said the total recoveries in the organization rose to 7601.

Thirty-one additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 8008.

Of these, 381 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 26.

The PNP has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

