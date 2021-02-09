48 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Forty-eight more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel to 9936.

Thirty-eight additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 10519.

Of these, 553 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 30.

The government has said uniformed personnel, including policemen, were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program slated to start this year.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Health authorities have said over 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses secured from the COVAX facility are expected to arrive by April.