44 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Forty-four more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10662.

Fifty-seven additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 11140.

Of these, 447 are active.

No additional PNP deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

Uniformed personnel are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program which is slated to start this year.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected this month.

President Rodrigo Duterte has thumbed down the proposal to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine sans a COVID-19 vaccine rollout.