43 more COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel reported

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 43 additional recoveries among police personnel.

The PNP said with the additional recoveries, the total rose to 7206.

Sixteen new cases pushed the total to 7629.

Of these, 399 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 24.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty are entitled to hazard pay.