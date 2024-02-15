Global food crisis: A ‘hellscape of hunger’ fueled by climate and conflict

New York, NY (February 13, 2024): A dire warning rang out at the UN Security Council today as world leaders grappled with the intertwined threats of climate change, food insecurity, and conflict. Secretary-General António Guterres painted a grim picture, describing “a hellscape of hunger and heartache” for millions due to a global food crisis, fueled by both climate chaos and ongoing conflicts.

“Empty bellies fuel unrest,” Guterres stressed, highlighting the close connection between food insecurity and instability. He pointed to the devastating impact of climate change on food production, with floods, droughts, and extreme weather events wreaking havoc on harvests and livelihoods.

The urgency of the situation was echoed by other UN officials. Simon Stiell, head of the UN climate body, warned that “one in ten people on earth already suffers from chronic hunger,” a number set to worsen with rising temperatures.

Beth Bechdol, from the UN’s food agency, emphasized the inextricable link between conflict and hunger, noting that “half of the world’s hungry people live in conflict-affected zones.”

Beyond the immediate crisis, concerns were raised about the long-term impact on international peace and security. Minister Hugh Hilton Todd, representing a group of UN member states, urged the Security Council to adopt a “long-term strategy” to address these interconnected threats.

According to the FAO, 258 million people in 58 countries are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, and over two-thirds are there because of climate and conflict – that is, 174 million men, women, and children.

United Nations report