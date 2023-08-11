Amidst the wildfire aftermath in Hawaii

Written by Alma Angeles on

LAHAINA, HAWAII – AUGUST 11: In an aerial view, a boat destroyed by a wildfire sits in the water on August 11, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Tuesday. Crews are continuing to search for missing people. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

LAHAINA, HAWAII – AUGUST 11: In an aerial view, cars destroyed by a wildfire line Front Street on August 11, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Tuesday. Crews are continuing to search for missing people. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

AFP