40 new COVID-19 cases reported among overseas Filipinos, total now at 1,644 with 434 recoveries,199 deaths

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 40 new COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,644 as of Wednesday, April 29.

In a statement, the DFA also reported 199 fatalities and 434 recoveries across 45 countries in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/Africa regions.

On the other hand, “the number of patients undergoing treatment as of Wednesday has breached the 1,000 mark”, the DFA said in the statement.

The DOLE also clarified that as of date, “only 26% of the confirmed cases have been verified by the DOH through the National Focal Point (NFP) for International Health Regulations (IHR) due to some challenges in obtaining reports and verification from the NFPs of IHR in other countries.”