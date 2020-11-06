40 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Forty more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the recoveries, the total rose to 6936 as of Friday night.

Seventy-four more cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 tally to 7419.

Of these, 460 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 23.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.