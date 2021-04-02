4 more Filipinos in Asia Pacific region contract COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rose to 16,398 after four additional cases were reported.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases were recorded in the Asia Pacific region.

No additional recoveries nor fatalities were reported, which means the recovery and death toll among Filipinos abroad remain at 10,048 and 1049.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos–at 9078, 4963, and 675, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries–at 901 and 590, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the DFA said.