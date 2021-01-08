4 detainees escape QC police station lock-up facility

(Eagle News) — Four detainees escaped a Quezon City police station’s temporary lock-up facility, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the PNP said a manhunt operation is ongoing for the recapture of Glenn Louie Limin, Marvin Inciong, Joel Sanchez, and Ronald Buenafe, who escaped from the QCPD Police Station-11 in Galas.

The PNP did not say how they escaped.

The PNP said Limin and Buenafe are facing drug-related charges, while Inciong has a warrant of arrest for robbery and also over illegal drugs.

Sanchez is detained over robbery charges.

National Capital Region Police Office Chief, Police Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr. said tracker team have fanned out to various locations in Quezon City and in neighboring cities to bring the escapees back in custody.

“The fact that these offenders escaped detention only shows they would rather continue to defy the law instead of submitting themselves to the jurisdiction of the justice system. As such, they may be considered dangerous and a threat to the community,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

Sinas instructed Danao to maintain the detention facilities and temporary lock-up jails in NCR Police Stations to ensure compliance with PNP standards.