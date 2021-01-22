4 alleged kidnappers killed in shootout with police in QC; victim rescued

(Eagle News) — Four kidnappers were killed in a shootout with police who also rescued the kidnap victim on Friday, Jan. 22, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP did not identify the fatalities in the shootout in an alley in Barangay Holy Spirit, but PNP Chief Debold Sinas said they were “remnants of the ‘Waray-Waray’ Group employed by the Chinese syndicate for kidnapping activities.”

The PNP said the shootout ensued after the suspects opened fire at policemen who had managed to get the general location of kidnap victim, Chinese national Zhi Fu.

According to the PNP, the police managed to do this through the WeChat application used by Zhi to contact his companion, Li Cheng, for the suspects’ negotiations after the kidnapping outside the UP Town Center.

Li was with Zhi when Zhi was kidnapped and forced into a black sedan.

It was also Li who reported the incident to the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group.

The PNP said through Zhi, the suspects demanded P20 million for his release.

The PNP said recovered from the suspects were three handguns, a rifle, and an undetermined amount of shabu.