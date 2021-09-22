4.9-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro early Wednesday, Sept. 22

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro early Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake struck at 12:43 a.m.

It had its epicenter 10 kilometers northwest of Mamburao.

The depth of focus was 25 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, and Paluan, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intesity III – Mabini, Malvar, and Tingloy, Batangas

Intensity II – Bauan, Batangas; Tagaytay City; Quezon City

Intensity I – Talisay, Batangas

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III – Tagaytay City

Intensity II – Muntinlupa City; Batangas City and Calatagan, Batangas,Mauban, Mulanay and Dolores, Quezon

Intensity I – Carmona, Cavite; Plaridel, Bulacan

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.