4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Occidental Mindoro early Thursday

(Eagle News)–A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro early Thursday, Feb. 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:46 a.m.

The epicenter was 13 kilometers northwest of Abra de Ilog.

The depth of focus was 11 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity IV – Abra de Ilog and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity III – City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – City of Tagaytay, Cavite

Intensity I – Batangas City, Cuenca, Mataas na kahoy, and San Luis, Batangas

Damage to property was expected.

No aftershocks, however, were reported.