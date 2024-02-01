4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Occidental Mindoro early Thursday

(Eagle News)–A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro early Thursday, Feb. 1.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:46 a.m.
The epicenter was 13 kilometers northwest of Abra de Ilog.
The depth of focus was 11 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity IV – Abra de Ilog and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro
Intensity III – City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity II – City of Tagaytay, Cavite
Intensity I – Batangas City, Cuenca, Mataas na kahoy, and San Luis, Batangas
Damage to property was expected.
No aftershocks, however, were reported.