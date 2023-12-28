4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)–A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Thursday, Dec. 28.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 9:35 a.m.
The epicenter was 12 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity V – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity IV – City of General Santos
Intensity III – Alabel, Sarangani
Intensity II – Kiamba, Sarangani
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity IV – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Sarangani; City of General Santos
Intensity III – Malapatan, Sarangani
Intensity I – City of Davao; City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.