4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)–A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 9:35 a.m.

The epicenter was 12 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity V – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV – City of General Santos

Intensity III – Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II – Kiamba, Sarangani

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Sarangani; City of General Santos

Intensity III – Malapatan, Sarangani

Intensity I – City of Davao; City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.