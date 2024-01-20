4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Batangas

(Eagle News)–A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:04 p.m.

The epicenter was 11 kilometers northwest of Tingloy.

It had a depth of focus of two kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity IV – Balayan, Bauan, City of Calaca, Calatagan, Lemery, Mabini, San Luis,

San Pascual, Taal, and Tingloy, Batangas

Intensity III – City of Makati; Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel,

Lian, San Jose, and Tuy, Batangas; Alfonso, Mendez-Nuñez, and City of Tagaytay,

Cavite; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – City of Malabon; Quezon City; City of Lipa, Malvar, Nasugbu,

City of Sto. Tomas, Talisay, and City of Tanauan, Batangas; City of Dasmariñas,

City of General Trias, and Silang, Cavite; City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – City of Manila, City of Manila; City of Parañaque, City of Parañaque;

City of Biñan, City of Cabuyao, and City of San Pedro, Laguna; Boac, Marinduque;

Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro; Baco, Oriental Mindoro

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Lemery and San Luis, Batangas

Intensity IV – Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel, Mataasnakahoy, and Santa Teresita,

Batangas; City of Tagaytay, Cavite

Intensity III – City of Manila; City of Muntinlupa; City of Lipa, Batangas; Los Baños,

Laguna; Dolores, Quezon; City of Calapan, and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – City of Malabon; City of Marikina; Rosario, Batangas; Carmona, and

Magallanes, Cavite; City of San Pablo, Laguna

Intensity I – City of Las Piñas; City of Navotas; City of Pasig; Pandi, Bulacan; Malvar

and Talisay, Batangas; Naic, Cavite; Lucban, Mauban, and Polillo, Quezon; Boac,

Marinduque; Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro

Damage to property was expected but not aftershocks.