4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Batangas

(Eagle News)–A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas on Saturday, Jan. 20.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:04 p.m.
The epicenter was 11 kilometers northwest of Tingloy.
It had a depth of focus of two kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity IV – Balayan, Bauan, City of Calaca, Calatagan, Lemery, Mabini, San Luis,
San Pascual, Taal, and Tingloy, Batangas
Intensity III – City of Makati; Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel,
Lian, San Jose, and Tuy, Batangas; Alfonso, Mendez-Nuñez, and City of Tagaytay,
Cavite; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity II – City of Malabon; Quezon City; City of Lipa, Malvar, Nasugbu,
City of Sto. Tomas, Talisay, and City of Tanauan, Batangas; City of Dasmariñas,
City of General Trias, and Silang, Cavite; City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity I – City of Manila, City of Manila; City of Parañaque, City of Parañaque;
City of Biñan, City of Cabuyao, and City of San Pedro, Laguna; Boac, Marinduque;
Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro; Baco, Oriental Mindoro
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Lemery and San Luis, Batangas
Intensity IV – Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel, Mataasnakahoy, and Santa Teresita,
Batangas; City of Tagaytay, Cavite
Intensity III – City of Manila; City of Muntinlupa; City of Lipa, Batangas; Los Baños,
Laguna; Dolores, Quezon; City of Calapan, and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity II – City of Malabon; City of Marikina; Rosario, Batangas; Carmona, and
Magallanes, Cavite; City of San Pablo, Laguna
Intensity I – City of Las Piñas; City of Navotas; City of Pasig; Pandi, Bulacan; Malvar
and Talisay, Batangas; Naic, Cavite; Lucban, Mauban, and Polillo, Quezon; Boac,
Marinduque; Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro
Damage to property was expected but not aftershocks.