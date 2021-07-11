4.7-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat early Sunday, July 11

(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Sultan Kudarat early Sunday, July 11.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:45 a.m.
It had its epicenter 14 kilometers southwest of Kalamansig and a depth of 55 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity IV – Kalamansig, Palimbang and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity III – Cotabato City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity II – Zamboanga City
Intensity I – Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were monitored.