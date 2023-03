4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Zambales

(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Zambales on Thursday, March 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit 13 kilometers northeast of Masinloc at 12:21 p.m.

The depth of focus was 24 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – City of Alaminos, and Binalonan, Pangasinan; City of San Fernando, Pampanga

Intensity III – Mandaluyong; Quezon City; Taguig; Infanta, Aguilar, and Villasis, Pangasinan

Intensity II – Makati; Baguio; Bacnotan, La Union; Bolinao, Calasiao, and Santa Barbara, Pangasinan; Dagupan; Bocaue, Bulacan; Bamban, Tarlac

Intensity I – Malabon; Manila; Marikina; Navotas; Pasay City; Pateros; Santa Maria, Bulacan

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Infanta, Pangasinan; Santa Ignacia, Tarlac; Cabangan, and Iba, Zambales

Intensity II – Santol, La Union; Orani, Bataan; Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija; Bamban, and City of Tarlac, Tarlac; Olongapo

Intensity I – Marikina; Quezon City; Pasay City; City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur; Bolinao, and City of Urdaneta, Pangasinan; Abucay, and Dinalupihan, Bataan; Calumpit, City of Malolos, Plaridel, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan; City of Gapan, and San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, and Magalang, Pampanga; Ramos, Tarlac; Subic, Zambales

Damage to property is expected, PHIVOLCS said.