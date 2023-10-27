4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Samar

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Samar on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 9:05 a.m.

The epicenter was 11 kilometers northeast of San Jose de Buan.

The depth of focus was 28 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity II – Can-Avid, EASTERN SAMAR; Lope de Vega, Northern Samar

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – City of Catbalogan, Samar

Intensity II – Rosario, NORTHERN SAMAR; Can-Avid Eastern Samar

Intensity I- Quinapondan, EASTERN SAMAR; Kawayan, BILIRAN; Villareal, Samar

No damage to property nor aftershocks were expected.