4.0-magnitude quake hits Tarlac early today

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Tarlac early today, Friday, June 26.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 2:53 a.m., had its epicenter 26 kilometers southeast of Mayantoc.
It had a depth of 14 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity II – Bamban & Capas, Tarlac; Mabalacat City, Pampanga
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Palayan City & Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
Intensity I – Magalang, Pampanga; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.