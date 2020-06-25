4.0-magnitude quake hits Tarlac early today

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Tarlac early today, Friday, June 26.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 2:53 a.m., had its epicenter 26 kilometers southeast of Mayantoc.

It had a depth of 14 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity II – Bamban & Capas, Tarlac; Mabalacat City, Pampanga

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Palayan City & Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

Intensity I – Magalang, Pampanga; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.