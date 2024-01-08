4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Monday, Jan. 8.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 10:27 a.m.

The epicenter was six kilometers northwest of Masbate.

The depth of focus was 79 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity IV – City of Masbate, Masbate

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – City of Masbate, Masbate

Intensity III – Monreal and Batuan, Masbate

Intensity I – Cataingan, Masbate; City of Legazpi, Albay; Bulusan, Sorsogon

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.