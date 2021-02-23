39 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10,618.

Twenty-nine additional cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 total among PNP personnel to 11,083.

Of these, 434 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

The government is gearing up for a COVID-19 vaccination program slated to start this year.

Among the priorities in the program are uniformed personnel, including policemen, who are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte thumbed down the proposal to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine without a COVID-19 vaccine rollout.