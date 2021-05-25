38 more Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-eight more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18697.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 94,” the department said.

Thirty-one additional recoveries, meanwhile, also pushed the recovery total to 11430.

The death toll due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad has reached 1168, with no new fatality reported.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad—at 10473, 5913, and 764, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 984 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines, at 32.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.