37 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-seven more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally rose to 8981.

Twenty-six additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9332.

Of these, 323 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

The government has said uniformed personnel were among the priorities in a COVID-19 nationwide vaccination program as soon as a vaccine was available.

The government is eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

As of January 2, the Department of Health said the COVID-19 strain first monitored in the United Kingdom has not yet been detected in the Philippines.

The government has temporarily banned foreign travelers from over 30 countries following reports of that strain and the COVID-19 strain first reported in South Africa there.