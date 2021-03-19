37 areas placed under granular lockdown in Pasig

(Eagle News) — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto has declared a granular lockdown in 37 areas in the city.

In a Facebook post, the mayor said the granular lockdown in the following areas was due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of variants, and “upon recommendation of our City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit”:

UGONG

C. Santos St.

According to Sotto, only authorized persons outside of residences (APOR) are allowed to leave their homes.

He said barangay and police personnel will be stricter in these areas.

The granular lockdown starts on March 19 and will end on April 1, depending on the observations or advice of CESU, Sotto said.

“Mag-ingat po tayo. Hindi biro ang mga kumakalat na variant. Malapit na sa kapasidad ang healthcare system natin. Kung walang importanteng lakad, manatili sa ating mga tahanan,” he added.