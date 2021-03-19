37 areas placed under granular lockdown in Pasig

(Eagle News) — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto has declared a granular lockdown in 37 areas in the city.
In a Facebook post, the mayor said the granular lockdown in the following areas was due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of variants, and “upon recommendation of our City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit”:
BAGONG ILOG
Tatco St.
Flores St.
Santiago St.
Bagong Katipunan
Asedillo St.
BAMBANG
F. Castillo St.
Pio Alvarez St.
CANIOGAN
Col. P. Licsi St.
Rose St., Villa Upeng
Tatlong Bayani St.
DELA PAZ
Poinsettia St., Sonia Subdivision
Karangyaan St., Ph 2A, Karangalan Village
KAPITOLYO
Sta. Teresita St.
MANGGAHAN
Ampalaya St., Napico
MAYBUNGA
158 Westbank Road, Floodway
405 Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue
ORANBO
204 Hillcrest Circle
PALATIW
M.H. Del Pilar St.
PINAGBUHATAN
2024 Salandanan St.
013 Willa Rey Village
Blk. 23 Kenneth, Eusebio Ave., Nagpayong
Ph2 Blk. 4, Ilugin
M.H. Del Pilar St.
ROSARIO
28 C Ortigas Ave., Ext.
ROTC St.
Bernal St.
130 Dr. Sixto Antonio Ave.
6 Emerald St., Doña Juana
SAN JOAQUIN
Villa Hernandez St.
Villa Tupaz
SAN NICOLAS
33 F. Cruz St.
STA. LUCIA
1050155 Ave., Soldier’s Village
54 Rosario Village
Blk 1 Lot 5, Tamarind Rd, Summerfield, De Castro
UGONG
C. Santos St.
According to Sotto, only authorized persons outside of residences (APOR) are allowed to leave their homes.
He said barangay and police personnel will be stricter in these areas.
The granular lockdown starts on March 19 and will end on April 1, depending on the observations or advice of CESU, Sotto said.
“Mag-ingat po tayo. Hindi biro ang mga kumakalat na variant. Malapit na sa kapasidad ang healthcare system natin. Kung walang importanteng lakad, manatili sa ating mga tahanan,” he added.