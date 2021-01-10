36 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-six more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.
The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 8,897.
Twenty-two more cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9241.
Of these, 316 are active.
No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll among police personnel due to COVID-19 remains at 28.
The government has said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.
Uniformed personnel–including policemen–are among those to be prioritized in a COVID-19 vaccination once the vaccine becomes available in the country.
Police personnel are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.