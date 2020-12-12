36 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-six more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP recovery total breached the 8,000 mark, and is now at 8010.

Twenty-eight additional cases pushed the total to 8505.

Of these, the PNP said 468 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The police are still among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–are among the priorities in a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, should a vaccine be available.

The government said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.