35 Filipinos evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in the country

(Eagle News) – Thirty-five Filipinos from Afghanistan who had been evacuated by their companies to Doha, Qatar earlier arrived in the country on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA said it is still working to repatriate the other Filipinos still left in Kabul, Afghanistan.

‼️Read: Situation Bulletin on the Armed Conflict in Afghanistan as of 17 August 2021‼️ Any Filipino in distress can contact the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan whose contact details below: Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fXLM0qmtDI — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 17, 2021

Aside from the 35, a group of 19 Filipinos are also set to leave immediately from Afghanistan.

The DFA has issued alert level 4 for the whole of Afghanistan due to the “uncertain security situation in the country.”

Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator (OWWA) Hans Leo Cacdac said that most of the Filipinos working in Afganistan are skilled workers like engineers, mechanics, drivers, logistical workers, food catering and services for the embassy.

He said that Filipino community in Afghanistan is just small, numbering less than a hundred.

The Department maintains its call for all Filipinos in Afghanistan to join the repatriation effort and to immediately contact the Philippine Embassy in Pakistan or OFWHelp through the following details:

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH

EMAIL: [email protected]

(Eagle News Service)