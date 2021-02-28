PHL COVID-19 cases reach 574,247; 42 more deaths reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 574,247 after the Department of Health reported 2,921 additional cases on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The DOH said the total cases, 6.5 percent, 37093 were active.

Of these, 89.2 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 2.1 percent critical, 2 percent severe, and 0.69 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 524,865, including the 293 additional ones.

Forty-two additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,289.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected recommendations to place the entire country under a modified general community quarantine.

The MGCQ is the lowest form of quarantine, and would have further eased restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus amid the pandemic.

He also rejected the proposal for face-to-face classes sans a vaccine rollout.