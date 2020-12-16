MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Dec. 16

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, December 16:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on both domestic and international travel.

Travelers are allowed to go on domestic travel but subject to the travel requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Filipinos are allowed to go on outbound non-essential and essential travel.