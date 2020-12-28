32 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-two more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the total PNP COVID-19 tally rose to 8561.

Seventy-five additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP total to 8935.

Of these, 347 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including the police–are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

It said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.