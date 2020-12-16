32 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-two more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the total rose to 8168.

Twenty-two more cases, however, pushed the total to 8611.

Of these, 416 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel are among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination should a vaccine be available.

Those include policemen, who continue to be among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.